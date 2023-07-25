Action on the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana in Bihar, know why FIR was lodged against 361 beneficiaries?

There are many beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Bihar who are not taking interest in building houses even after receiving the amount. In such a situation, the process of taking action against the beneficiaries has started. In this sequence, the Rohtas district administration has filed a certificate case against 361 beneficiaries of 12 blocks of the district who did not construct houses by taking money, where action will be taken to recover the money from these beneficiaries. DDC is active regarding this. He has given several instructions to all the BDOs (Block Development Officer) of the district to crack down on the beneficiaries who are not interested in building houses.

Action against 361 beneficiaries

In this regard, DDC Shekhar Anand told that under the PM Awas Yojana, further efforts are being made to make pucca houses for every eligible poor section of people. But, there are some stubborn beneficiaries under the scheme, who are not taking interest in the construction of houses even after making them aware with all the efforts. After identifying such beneficiaries, action is being taken against them. So far, action has been taken against about 361 beneficiaries who did not construct houses by withdrawing the amount of PM Awas Yojana. The process of sending notices to take action against other stubborn and negligent beneficiaries is going on. For this, instructions have been given to the concerned officials.

Most of the action taken on the beneficiaries of Dinara block

Dinara block of the district is at the forefront in terms of non-construction of houses. According to the department, the district administration has so far taken action against 361 beneficiaries of 12 blocks of the district. In this, most of the beneficiaries are from Dinara block, who have not yet built houses by taking the money of the scheme. There are more than 100 such beneficiaries in the said block, who have not built houses by taking money. Taking cognizance of this, the administration has so far taken action to register FIR against 100 beneficiaries of the block.

Beneficiaries of seven blocks are still left out of action, but notice issued

There are hundreds of beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana in seven blocks of the district, who have not yet built houses despite withdrawal of money. They are still away from the action of the administration. But, the administration has issued a notice warning them to mark them and make houses. According to the department, out of 19 blocks of the district, seven blocks Akodhighola, Karakat, Nasriganj, Nokha, Rajpur, Rohtas and Sasaram, so far no certificate case has been registered against any beneficiary. However, a notice has been issued against the beneficiaries for construction of houses. If the houses are not built by the beneficiaries on time, action will be taken against them.

Action taken on so many beneficiaries of these 12 blocks

This action has been taken against Bikramganj-12, Chenari-20, Dawath-24, Dehri-25, Dinara-100, Karghar-27, Kochas-32, Nauhatta-64, Sanjhauli-14, Shivsagar-15, Suryapura-20, Tilouthu-8, total 361 beneficiaries.

688 entitled of PM Awas Yojana will be cut off due to lack of documents

Here, in Muzaffarpur, the Municipal Corporation is preparing to sort the applications of 688 people entitled to Pradhan Mantri Urban Housing Scheme due to lack of documents. Its last deadline (time-limit) has been fixed by the Municipal Corporation till 31st July. Meanwhile, if the entitled of the scheme does not submit the required documents to the Municipal Corporation. Then the Municipal Corporation declared them ineligible and made a list of applicants to give them the benefits of the housing scheme. This will remove his name.

The name will be removed if the documents are not submitted by July 31

In fact, Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation had selected 739 people from ward number one to 49 of the city in the second phase. Earlier, after publishing the public information thrice, 51 people submitted the desired documents to avail the benefits of the scheme. The rest have not submitted the required documents till date. Municipal Commissioner Naveen Kumar told that those who will not submit their necessary documents till 31st July. His name will be removed from the departmental portal under any circumstances.

Jehanabad DDC directed to complete the pending housing scheme by the stipulated date

Here, Jehanabad’s DDC Paritosh Kumar told that pending houses under all housing schemes have to be completed by August 15 in the light of departmental instructions. In such a situation, he has given instructions to complete 630 houses of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural, 52 houses of Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana and 1474 pending houses of Indira Awas Yojana by the date fixed by the department in Jehanabad district. Along with this, instructions were given to all the BDOs and all the housing workers that the houses should be completed in the light of the instructions given by the department in relation to the deceased beneficiaries. Along with this, instructions were also given that action should be taken in the light of the departmental instructions regarding the beneficiaries who did not construct the house after receiving the amount. The pending Aadhaar seeding was directed to be seeded within three days in the light of the departmental instructions. Apart from DDC, all BDOs and housing workers were present in the meeting.