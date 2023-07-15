Action taken on three teachers involved in Patna protest march, know what was the whole matter ..

The government suspended three teachers for participating in the assembly march organized by the BJP in Patna. bettiah three teachers suspended) Is done. Earlier this week, the Vidhan Sabha march was organized by the BJP. In the same March, three teachers from Bihar’s West Champaran district had come to Patna to participate. After getting the above information, the education department of West Champaran district has taken this action. This action has been taken on the three teachers on Wednesday, a day after the protest march. A letter in this regard has been issued by the Education Department to Teacher Nandan Kumar, District President of Transformational Primary Teachers Association West Champaran Raj Kumar and Siddharth Tiwari.

There was a mild lathicharge on the protesters

Sources in the Education Department say that all the three teachers posted in Bettiah have been suspended. This action has been taken under Model Code 17 of Bihar Panchayat Elementary Teacher Service Guidelines, 2020. Let us inform that a large number of teachers from all over the state took part in the protest on Tuesday demanding the status of state employees. The police also had to do a mild lathicharge on the protesters. In this lathicharge, BJP General Secretary of BJP Jehanabad district Vijay Kumar Singh was killed. While more than three dozen people were injured. While a large number of BJP workers were injured. On this whole incident, the district administration shared a video and said that no one died due to police lathicharge. Here, BJP’s national president JP Nadda had tweeted on this whole matter and said that the lathicharge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and indignation of the state government. The Grand Alliance government is attacking democracy to save the fort of corruption. To save the person on whom the charge sheet has been made, the Chief Minister of Bihar has even forgotten his morality. Along with this, he had also instructed former Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das, MP BD Ram, Manoj Tiwari to investigate this whole matter.

Nominated FIR against 59

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi, Legislative Councilor Shahanbaz Hussain, MP Sushil Kumar Singh, Janardan Singh Sigriwal, MLA Nitin Naveen, Sanjay Saragbi on behalf of Patna Police in the matter of lathicharge and ruckus at Dakbungalow intersection of capital Patna. 59 BJP leaders have been named accused. Apart from this, a case has been registered on the statement of the Magistrate in Kotwali police station, making more than 1000 unknown people accused. BJP’s state president Samrat Chowdhary has not been made an accused in this case. The unknown will be identified through CCTV footage.

Patna was moaning due to jam

A case has been registered against all of them for assaulting the police, obstructing government work, pelting stones, throwing chilli powder in the eyes of policemen, demonstrating and marching without permission, etc. SSP Rajeev Mishra told that an FIR has been registered against 59 named in Kotwali police station. During this assembly march organized by the BJP, from 11 am to 4 pm on Thursday, the whole of Patna groaned with jam. Long queues of vehicles had formed in various areas like Station Road, Exhibition Road, Gandhi Maidan, Bailey Road, Ashok Rajpath, Bari Path, Kankarbagh, Digha Road, Karbigahia Flyover etc. Apart from school children, many ambulances were also seen stuck in this long queue. The condition had become such that near Dak Bungalow intersection, they took their children home after getting them out of the school vehicles stuck in the jam. The children trapped in the jam were also shivering due to the heat.

Traffic SP and DSP got on the road

After the protest was over, in order to get the people of Patna out of the huge jam, Patna’s Traffic SP Puran Kumar Jha and DSP of all the police stations along with them got busy in getting rid of the jam on the road in their areas. After about one and a half hours of hard work, by six o’clock the jam in other areas except Gandhi Maidan was over. At the same time, Ashok Rajpath and Bari Path, the approach roads of Gandhi Maidan, remained jammed till late evening at 7 pm.