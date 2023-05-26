Action will be taken against both the students claiming selection in UPSC Civil Services, both claims are fake

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is contemplating criminal and disciplinary punitive action against two candidates who allegedly claimed selection in the Civil Services Examination. This information was given in an official statement.

Both students made fake claims

The results of the Civil Services Examination were declared on Tuesday. The case pertains to Ayesha Makrani (from Madhya Pradesh) and Tushar (from Bihar) who have falsely claimed that their names have been selected for selection against two roll numbers of candidates actually recommended in the Civil Services Examination 2022 by the Commission. Recommended.

Accused of making fake documents by forgery on both the students

The statement issued by the UPSC on Friday said, “The claims of both the persons are false. They have forged documents in their favor to prove their claims.” The statement said that by doing so, both Makrani and Tushar violated the provisions of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 Rules notified by the Central Government (Department of Personnel and Training). have violated

UPSC will take action on both the students

Therefore, as per the provisions of the Examination Rules, UPSC is considering criminal and disciplinary punitive action against both the candidates for their acts of cheating, according to the statement. “The UPSC’s system, apart from being robust, is completely foolproof and such errors are not possible,” the statement said.

UPSC selection process

UPSC conducts civil services examination every year in three stages-preliminary, main and interview- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

