Action will be taken against Khagaul police station in-charge, inspector and 3 constables in Patna, know why the Human Rights Commission recommended

The State Human Rights Commission has recommended to the DGP action against five policemen, including the station in-charge of Khagaul, in the case of beating Pawan Kumar, a youth living in the city, without any reason, in the Khagaul police station of Patna. Along with this, a fine of 25 thousand rupees has also been imposed.

The victim’s mother had complained

In the case, Sujata Devi, the mother of the victim, had complained to the State Human Rights Commission on May 5, 2022, about beating up her son Pawan Kumar by taking him to the police station without any reason. Also told the commission that the police took away his son from his house in the night. During this time the female policeman was not with him. He was also given casteist abuses. No complaint was also registered in the police station.

Human rights commission investigated the matter

The commission investigated the matter on the complaint made by the woman against the police. The CCTV footage of the police station was scrutinised. Constables Prem Prakash, Neeraj Kumar, Ramashankar were directly found guilty in this. Inspector Anirudh Sharma, who was present in the police station at the time of the incident, did not stop the fight. Therefore, taking this into consideration, the commission has recommended action against them.

the station chief was on leave

Inspector Tarun Kumar was in charge of the police station on the day of the incident as the police station chief was on leave. The commission has also fixed responsibility against him. It has been said that the moral responsibility of keeping the police station under control was on Inspector Tarun Kumar.

