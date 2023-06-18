Action will be taken against teachers of 39 schools in Jamtara district, know the reason

Jamtara The teachers of the district are not taking interest in uploading the data of U-DICE Child Mandatory Field Updation on the U-DICE portal. Due to this, the work of the education department is not being completed in time. The education department had sent letters to the headmasters of more than 39 schools, instructing them to upload the data on the portal in two days, but it could not be completed even after warnings.

District Education Superintendent Deepak Ram has said through a letter to the headmasters of such schools that instructions have been given to all for U-DICE Child Mandatory field updation on the e-Vidyavahini portal. In this regard, on behalf of the block office and complex workers many times, everyone was instructed to complete this work by May 9, 2023. But not completed yet. This is extremely regrettable. DSE has issued instructions to all to complete the U-DICE work of their respective schools within two days.

Salary will be given only when the work is completed

It was said in the letter that in case of completion of the work, the salary for the month of June will be given. On the other hand, further action will be taken to close the private schools if the work of U-DICE is not completed. DSE Deepak Ram said that all the schools have to fill U-DICE. A lot of time was given for this. Now the process of action will be started by marking such schools.

These private and government schools have not filled u-dias

Narayanpur Block Changes Academy Narayanpur, Jamia Muhammadia Dabhakendra, Madrasa Anwarul Kenduwadih, Radion Public School Narayanpur, Government Middle School Irkia, Government Middle School Kenduwa, Government Middle School Laxmipur, Government Middle School Narayanpur, Government Middle School Ghati Pandedih, Government Middle School Kurta , Governmentized Middle School Mochiadih, Governmentized Middle School Tongidih, Governmentized Upgrade Middle School Sakalpur, Governmentized Upgrade Middle School Nawadih Forest, Governmentized Upgrade Middle School Footha, Governmentized Upgrade High School Gokhula, Governmentized Primary School Boratand, Upgrade Primary School Chirudih, Upgrade Primary School Ichlihar, Upgrade Primary School Babudih, Upgrade Primary School Jaspur, Government St. Residential Girls School of Kundhit Block Kundhit, Governmentized Middle School Laikapur, Governmentized High School Amba, Governmentized Middle School Barmasia and Governmentized Upgrade Middle School Kalikapur, Governmentized Upgrade High School Pattajori of Karmatand Block, Governmentized Upgrade High School Shikarposni, Government Middle School Jhumka Devi Karmatand and SM Academy Sheetalpur are included.

