Action will be taken if Masterji appears online during school period, salary of 26 teachers found missing without notice

Muzaffarpur: Activism on any kind of social site including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp during the school period can be a burden to the teachers. On the order of the Additional Chief Secretary, the department has said that the teachers should use the mobile during the school period only for emergency or educational activities. Avoid watching WhatsApp, short videos or reels while sitting in the class room. It has been said in the departmental order that the inspection of schools is going on from July 1, so the attendance of teachers has also increased. Most of the teachers are working sincerely. But, even now, complaints are being received about some teachers that they themselves are getting busy on mobile by giving tasks to the children in the class room. In such a situation, action can be taken against them if they are caught in the investigation.

Ban on salary of 26 teachers missing without notice

In Muzaffarpur, continuous action is being taken from the district level against the teachers who go missing without notice during the inspection of schools. The District Education Officer has frozen the salaries of 26 teachers who were found absent on Friday. From Monday, the inspection campaign of primary to plus two schools is being carried out in the district. During this, dozens of teachers have been found missing without information, whose salary has been withheld from the district level. It was told that the list of teachers found absent during the inspection on Saturday will be prepared and action will be taken on Sunday.

Kasturba Vidyalaya workers started indefinite hunger strike

On the other hand, in Muzaffarpur, workers of Kasturba Gandhi residential girls’ schools started an indefinite fast in front of the Bihar Education Project Office from Saturday, demanding 15 points including equal pay and allowance. The workers sitting on hunger strike say that their demands are constantly being ignored from the district and state offices. The agitation was called off after giving assurances earlier. This time he will return to work only after the demand is met. Indefinite fast has been started in all the districts on the call of the state unit of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Employees Union.

