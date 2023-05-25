Action will be taken on CO responsible for ration of government land in Bihar, may be suspended

Action will be taken against the responsible zonal officer for not keeping the Bihar government’s side properly in the land survey or for ryotization of government land. Under this, they can be suspended. Departmental action can be initiated if needed. This instruction was given by Brajesh Mehrotra, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Land Reforms Department, in the review meeting of land survey in Sitamarhi and Shivhar districts. He has told all the government departments to get their land accounts opened after meeting the survey workers. Along with this, he has given strict instructions to complete the draft publication work of all the mouzes having less than 2500 measles till July 31 and make available the map.

Instructions to upload all the objections on the website

The claim-objection cases received after LPM distribution and after draft publication were also discussed in the review meeting. In Sitamarhi, distribution of LPM has been done in 42 places and draft has been published in 24 places. At the same time, LPM has been published in 14 places of Shivhar and draft has been published in nine. Despite this, many of the objections received have not been uploaded yet. On this, the Additional Chief Secretary directed to upload all the objections on the website of the land survey within a week.

Transfer on complaint against survey personnel

The Additional Chief Secretary found the work of Bajpatti-1, Sonbarsha-2 and Bathnaha-2 camps of Sitamarhi district unsatisfactory. The main reason for slow pace of work is frequent transfer of survey workers in the district. Knowing this, the Additional Chief Secretary instructed the Settlement Officer of the district to make a proposal to free the selection after getting the investigation of the serious type of complaint correct. Along with this, he refused to transfer continuously. Offer to free the selection if the complaint is found correct but do not transfer continuously.

Land survey being done in Sitamarhi and Shivhar district

Land survey work is going on in four zones of Sitamarhi district. These include Riga, Sonbarsa, Bajpatti and Bathnaha zones. The names of the areas in Shivhar where land survey work is going on are Dumri Katsari, Piprahi and Purnahiya. In Shivhar district, the number of villages published in the draft is 12 while in Sitamarhi their number is 28. Secretary cum Director Land Records reprimanded the revenue officer of Shivhar district for not making entry in the map module.

