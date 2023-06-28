Action will be taken on selling meat and fish in the open around Patna airport, wall painting will be made aware

Patna. Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi instructed the officers to take action against those selling meat and fish in the open in the areas around Patna Airport. He said that people should be made aware by wall painting along with pasting notices at various places to make them aware of the action being taken regarding the violation of the law. On Wednesday, he directed to ensure the availability of civil facilities and adherence to safety standards in the meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee in the meeting hall of the airport.

Will be made aware by wall painting

He said that ensuring safe air traffic is the topmost priority of the administration. The source of attraction of birds should be reduced in the areas around Patna Airport, so that bird hit can be controlled. The Commissioner asked the Municipal Executive Officer, Phulwarisharif and Nutan Rajdhani Zone to control meat-fish shops in the open and for proper disposal of garbage, pasting notices with the provisions of the Act and Rules and getting wall painting done.

ten shops demolished

In the meeting, Patna Airport Director Anchal Prakash told the commissioner that 10 shops in the Municipal Council Phulwarisharif area have been demolished by the district administration. Encroachment has been removed from more than 11 places under New Capital Zone.

Better progress in installation of approach lights

The Commissioner Cat-. Expressed happiness over the good progress in the installation work of approach lights. He said that the approach light provides visual aid in landing the aircraft. Reduction in visibility requirement from 1000 meters to 700 meters at Patna airport has increased the landing capacity of aircrafts on Patna airport runway.

Bihar: Now employees will come in formal dress in the education department office, ban on wearing jeans and T-shirts

Stray dogs are regularly caught

In order to solve the problem of Nilgai from the Bihta Air Force Station premises, the officers of the Air Force, Forest Department and District Administration were directed to take action on the transfer. Airport director Anchal Prakash gave information about the security and development of the airport through a power point presentation. The Municipal Commissioner said that stray dogs are regularly caught from the Patna Airport premises by the Municipal Corporation team.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRoopzb7vn4)