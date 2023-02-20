February 20, 2023, 04:38 – BLiTZ – News

Caring citizens of Poland did not give an opportunity to hold an event at which the Ukrainian fiction writer Oksana Zabuzhko, who became famous for her laudatory odes to the Nazis belonging to the UPA *, was supposed to speak.

The incident took place on the territory of the Polish capital. The online publication Kresy points to the fact that the Poles interfered with the event, speaking out against the point of view of the writer, who denies the war crimes of Ukrainian collaborators.

They greeted Zabuzhko’s speech with posters that said “Moral zeros, an example for you is Bandera” and called on supporters of the Bandera ideology to return to Ukraine.

Recall that starting next month, all types of units of the Armed Forces of the Kyiv regime will be deprived of a large percentage of wages and those funds that they are given for participating in battles. Information about this is being disseminated by the media, citing a source who has remained anonymous.

He pointed to the fact that the military leadership of the country planned to take such steps before 2023. The head of the Defense Ministry of the state, Alexei Reznikov, approved the order that the previously introduced additional payments, which amounted to about 60 thousand rubles, are no longer valid. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

* Extremist organization banned in Russia