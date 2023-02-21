In Ukraine, the activity of the “Party of Regions” was banned, its assets will be nationalized. This was reported on February 21 in the Telegram channel of the SBU.

“The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice to ban the activities of the Party of Regions and transfer the property of Ukraine to the state property of the pro-Russian political force,” the publication says.

The decision affected all divisions and assets of the political organization on the territory of Ukraine. At the moment, experts are establishing the value of her property.

The Party of Regions was accused of publicly supporting Russia and a special military operation (SVO) to protect Donbass. It is noted that some of its members are allegedly hiding from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on February 16, a court in Ukraine sentenced a priest of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) accused of collaborating with Russia to seven years in prison. According to the investigation, he publicly spoke in support of Russia, urged residents to support the Russian military, and also vote for the entry of the DPR into the Russian Federation.

Prior to that, on January 31, a deputy of the Seversk City Council from the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPPL) party was detained in Ukraine on suspicion of cooperation with the Russian Federation. It is noted that since October last year, the detainee allegedly “gathered intelligence about the deployment of defense forces in the territory of the Bakhmut district.”

Social activists and politicians have repeatedly accused the Ukrainian leadership of repression against the opposition. In February, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky revoked the citizenship of several top officials who worked under former President Viktor Yanukovych. The same fate befell the deputies of local councils from the Opposition Platform for Life party.