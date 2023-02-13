Actor Nikonenko named the best work of director Abdrashitov

Russian actor Sergei Nikonenko said that all the films of Vadim Abdrashitov, who died on February 13, are good, but he singled out the best for Parade of the Planets, in which he himself played one of the main roles. According to the actor, he himself was fond of astrology and during the creation of the picture he told his colleagues a lot of interesting things. The actor also reminded that the film turns 40 this year.

“He (Abdrashitov) himself was, of course, a very interesting planet. He is an interesting interlocutor, he knew a lot and well about the profession. He is a very thorough person, if he undertook something, he knew and did it very competently, ”the interlocutor of the publication shared.

The actor said that the film “Dancer’s Time” is a summing up of all the “dregs” that took place in Russia in the 1990s. In his opinion, Abdrashitov’s paintings are very relevant, talented and always cause empathy and sympathy. He added that the director was very honest as an artist and it was good to work with him, he knew exactly in which direction the picture would line up.

“He was a director who accurately set tasks for the actors, this is the most important thing,” the actor described working with Abdrashitov.

Vadim Abdrashitov died on February 12 at the age of 78. No information was available on the cause of death.

Among the main works of the director are Fox Hunting (1980), The Train Stopped (1982), Parade of the Planets (1984), Plumbum, or the Dangerous Game (1986), The Servant (1988), Time dancer” (1997).

Abdrashitov is the owner of the Nika, Golden Eagle, Kinotavr awards. He also received the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree.

The director was born on January 19, 1945 in Kharkov. He received his chemical engineering education in Moscow and worked for three years at the Moscow Electric Lamp Plant. In 1970 he entered the directing department of VGIK in the workshop of Mikhail Romm, after whose death he continued his studies with Lev Kulidzhanov. Since 1974, he worked at the Mosfilm film studio.

