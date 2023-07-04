Actress Rekha told the reason for not working in films for 10 years

Actress Rekha is known as the evergreen actress in Bollywood. She has been entertaining the audience with her acting skills for decades. Rekha has once again shown her magic. Rekha’s photoshoot is featured on the cover page of ‘Vogue Arabia’. Interestingly, in one of the photos on the cover page, Rekha is also seen wearing sindoor. She was away from the big screen for the last ten years. She did not appear in any film in these ten years. Now he has given the reason behind it.

Rekha was last seen in a lead role in the 2014 film ‘Super Nani’, but did not sign any film after that. Rekha is seen participating in many events, but was away from the big screen. Now recently he gave an interview to a magazine and told the reason behind not signing films for the last ten years.

She said, “I feel very lucky, because I have the right to choose what I like. Also, I have the right to say no to certain projects that I am asked for and hence I consider myself very fortunate. Whether I act in films or not, my cinematic persona never leaves me. When the right time comes, I will get the right project. I choose where I want to live or not.”

Rekha, who first appeared on the cover page of ‘Vogue Arabia’, has won the hearts of fans since her debut. During this, Rekha wore a designer saree by famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The magazine has shared many pictures of this cover shoot on its page. Rekha wore a pearl gray silk saree during the photoshoot. Along with this, she is also wearing a diamond necklace and diamond tops and rings in her ears. She has also applied sindoor giving a traditional look to her look.

Meanwhile, Rekha will soon be in front of the audience through a series. The name of this serial is ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. In such a situation, his fans are very excited to see him on the small screen.