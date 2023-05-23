Actress Sunny Leone dazzles in green gown at Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is currently underway. Several Indian celebrities have reached the French Riviera for the 76th edition of the Film Gala. Sunny Leone is also among the celebs attending the film festival. The actress shared a glimpse of her Cannes 2023 look on social media. Sunny Leone sizzled in a green one-shoulder thigh-slit gown. In this outfit, Sunny Leone is seen getting photoshoot done on the beach. She paired the satin gown with minimal accessories and looked beautiful as ever.

While sharing the look of debut from Cannes, Sunny Leone has shared some pictures on social media, which went viral on sight. Along with the post, the actress captioned, “Fantastic first day at Festival de Cannes for Kennedy. Illia Vanzato thank you for making me feel beautiful.

Significantly, the actress is attending the film festival for the premiere of her upcoming film Kennedy, which is being screened in the Out of Competition section at Cannes 2023. The film directed by Anurag Kashyap is a noir thriller, starring Rahul Bhat in the lead role.