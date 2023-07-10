Addiction patients are increasing at the rate of 40% in Jharkhand, brown sugar is the favorite among the youth

The youth of Jharkhand are using new forms of drugs. Due to its addiction, the youth have started coming for treatment. Many youths are falling ill due to its grip. Young people who want to move from feel good to feel better are gradually becoming victims of drug addiction. A special drug addiction clinic runs in the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) in the state.

Here the number of drug addicts is increasing at the rate of about 40 percent. In 2021, 1500 new patients were treated in the de-addiction center of the institute. In 2022 this number reached around 2300. In 2023, till May, 900 new patients have arrived. At the same time, about five to six thousand patients come for follow-up every month.

Among the new patients, 40 to 50 percent are below 30 years. In these, other drug addicts have started coming equal to the number of alcohol addicts. In this, brown sugar is becoming the most favorite drug of the youth. The institute has 70 beds, which are always full.

What are the symptoms of drug addiction



Many types of problems start happening in the body if there is no intoxication.

Most of the time people are engaged in drug addiction.

To recover from the effects of drugs, they start looking for drugs again.

Running away from other domestic, social or family responsibilities

People around or acquaintances start getting troubled by their intoxication.

A 28-year-old youth resident of Tupudana is undergoing treatment in the institute. His physical and mental condition has deteriorated due to his addiction to brown sugar. During the treatment, he told that only other boys of the neighborhood used to deliver brown sugar to him. The cost of one pudiya ranges from 100 to 200 rupees.

A youth (below 20 years) from Gandhinagar, Kanke Road is also admitted here. He told that a brother (don’t know the name) used to deliver pudiya to him. He used to get restless when he did not get the drug. Said that brown sugar is available in many school areas including Ratu Road and Upper Bazar.

The people of Jharkhand till a few years back mostly consumed alcohol as an intoxicant. People used to come here for treatment after getting addicted to alcohol. Now the local youth have also started using other forms of drugs. Now the victims of brown sugar addiction have started coming. This is not a good sign for the state. Youth should avoid this.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Munda, in-charge, drug de-addiction center, CIP