Additional charge to 151 officers of Bihar Education Service, know why the education department issued this order

Patna. Education Department has given additional responsibility to 151 officials of Bihar Education Service as Block Education Officer / School Sub-Inspector. In the same way, the District Program Officer / Program Officer, who has been posted from the district of original posting to another district, will be allotted works from the district level in addition to the works allotted by the District Education Officer.

Additional responsibility given for monitoring schools

According to the order of the Education Department, there is a huge shortage of education officers in the blocks. In such a situation, this deputation has been done from the administrative point of view under the executive system for monitoring the schools. In this way, the officials of Bihar Education Service have been given this additional responsibility for ongoing monitoring of the schools. In the order issued by the Director of Primary Education Pankaj Kumar, it has been said that the concerned officials have to inspect at least 10 schools every day. Along with this, regular monitoring of the education system of the school will be done at the block level. This deputation order will be effective for one year.

Additional accountability to nine district program officers in Patna district

Additional responsibility has been given to nine district program officers in Patna district. Among them, District Program Officer of Patna, Jai Kumar, Block Education Officer of Punpun, Arun Kumar Mishra as Under Inspector of Schools of Galjarbagh and Kanchan Mala Shankar as Under Inspector of Schools at Bankipur, Shyam Nandan as Under Inspector of Schools, Malsalami as Inspector of Schools, Poonam Kumari as Inspector of Schools. As Chowk Patna City, Saraswati Kumari has been made Mahendru, Raj Kamal Kumar Gaelghar, Amrit Kumar has been made Under Inspector Gardnibagh. District Program Officer Patna Kumkum Pathak has been made Block Education Officer of Patna Sadan, Patna.

After the summer vacation in the schools of Bihar, the bell will ring from today, regular inspection will start

109 block education officers additional responsibility

The Education Department has given additional responsibility of other blocks to 109 Block Education Officers. The order has been made with immediate effect. These people will cooperate with senior officers in the inspection of schools. Similarly, three each in Aurangabad, Jamui, Kaimur, Katihar Banka, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Araria, Siwan, Supaul, Vaishali, Saharsa, two each in Arwal and Khagaria, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Madhepura, Munger, Nawada, Four each in Saran, Sitamarhi and Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Bhojpur, six each in West Champaran and Nalanda, four in Buxar, eight in Gaya, one each in Samastipur and Jehanabad, seven in Muzaffarpur, seven in Purnea, nine in Rohtas, two in Sheikhpura. Additional accountability has been given to the office bearers.