Adhik Maas Sawan Somwar 2023: Inflow of devotees in Baba temple, Ajgaevi city covered with Kanwariyas

First Monday of Purushottam month (Adhik Maas Sawan today first Monday) And before the third Monday of Sawan, there was an influx of Kanwariyas in Babadham. On Sunday, devotees were seen coming towards Babadham in Kanwaria Path in groups. Despite the humid heat, the enthusiasm of the devotees did not decrease and as the day progressed, the number of Kanwariyas increased. Considering the increasing number of Kanwariyas, there is a possibility of huge crowd on Monday. Before this, like every day, on Sunday, the doors of Baba Mandir opened at 3:15 am. Prior to this, according to the prevailing tradition, after performing daily puja in Maa Kali’s temple, Baba entered the temple and started Kancha Jal Puja. After this, Sardari Puja was performed according to Shodshopachar method of Baba Bholenath. At the same time, from 4:06 in the morning, water offering was started for common Kanwariyas through Argha. Before the gates opened, the queue of Kanwariyas had reached till Pandit Shivram Jha Chowk. As soon as the doors opened, the queue got reduced to the Q complex. The devotees were being allowed to enter from the Hanuman Mandir Chowk itself till around eight in the morning. On the other hand, when the crowd reduced, the arrangement to send Kanwariyas from Mansarovar overbridge to the sanctum sanctorum continued.

Sawan’s third Monday today

Sultanganj. In view of the third Monday of Sawan, on Sunday, about 30 thousand Kanwariyas left for Babadham after filling Ganga water from Ajgaivinagri. Ajgaivinagri resounds with the slogans of Bolbam. According to the official data, till 4 pm, 18 thousand 650 general Kanwariyas and 732 postal bombs had left for Babadham. A large number of Kanwariyas are also leaving for Babadham by vehicle. Which is not recorded in the record. However, after four o’clock, the Kanwariyas kept leaving till late evening. Kanwariyas are being seen in large numbers in Nepal, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. Here, the water level of Ganga is also increasing. Due to the increase in the water level at the new ladder ghat, the raw ghat has become slippery and muddy. To avoid this, the Kanwariyas have to get down in the Ganges for bath. The administration is also fully prepared for the convenience of the Kanwariyas.

I have immense faith in Baba

The Kanwariyas carrying water from Sultanganj have immense faith in Baba. Kanwariya Subhash Kumar said that he was worried about the job for a long time. Got a job as soon as I bowed my head in Baba’s court. Sudhanshu Hansda of Chas, Bokaro told that he has been offering water continuously for three years. He got what he had asked for from Baba. I wish to go to Baba’s door every year for offering water. Similarly, Kanwariya Parashar Khaitan of UP says that he got married, but could not find a job. Now there is prosperity. Everything became possible only after Baba went here.

Shiva devotees will gather in Brajleshwardham on the third Monday of Sawan

Bihpur. Shiva devotees will gather to offer water to Mahadev and Mother Parvati on the third Monday of Sawan in Brajleshwardham Madwa. Although there may be a decrease in the number of Shiva devotees due to Malmas, but on Monday the members of the fair committee have made elaborate arrangements. The chairman of the fair committee Manohar Chowdhary, Shyamsundar Rai, Vimal Sharma and Gopal Chowdhary told that the gate of the temple will remain open. After the worship in the temple, the door of the sanctum sanctorum will be opened for the devotees of Shiva. On the Monday of Sawan, Shiv devotees offer water to Mahadev by walking about 41 kms by taking water from Agwani Ganga Ghat of Sultanganj.

