“Adi Purush” did badly at the box office

Om Raut’s film “Adipurush” has got embroiled in controversies as soon as it is released. The film was released in theaters on 16 June. The film, which was a hit at the box office for the first three days, started declining from the fourth day and is still continuing. In this, a slight increase was seen in the film’s earnings on Sunday, June 25, but by the beginning of the second week, the situation seems to be recovering.

Although there was a slight increase in earnings on Sunday, but now Monday’s figures have come out and they are disappointing. On the second Monday, “Adipurush” has collected 1.75 crores. It has become the first Indian film to see the biggest drop in revenue after its opening week. Keeping in mind the figures of the second Monday, the total collection of this film is 277.50 crores. This mega budget film with a budget of 500 crores has not been able to recover its cost yet. It is clear that the opposition to the film and the demand for a ban have overshadowed it.

Initially the film’s earning figures were compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathan”, but now with the pace of the film’s collection, doubts are being raised whether “Adipurush” will even cross the 300 crore mark. Will be able to Even though the makers have changed the controversial dialogues, the film has not benefited much. Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Devdutt Nage in lead roles.