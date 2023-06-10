Adipurush: Advance booking of Adipurush will start in India from this day, Ranbir Kapoor bought so many thousand tickets, know the reason

Adipurush Advance Ticket Booking: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer film Adipurush is in headlines these days. The film is finally all set to release in theaters on June 16. In this movie directed by Om Raut, Prabhas will be seen in the role of Raghav and Kriti Janki. Now this information has come to the fore that from which day the advance booking of the film will start. At the same time, actor Ranbir Kapoor will book around 10,000 tickets.

Advance booking of Adipurush

If you too are eager to watch Prabhas’ film ‘Adipurush’, then let us tell you that advance booking is going to start soon in India. Film producer Bhushan Kumar shared the poster of the film on Instagram and informed about it. He wrote in the caption, the world of Adipurush is waiting. Be one of the first to experience the epic saga. Advance booking starts from this Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor bought so many thousand tickets

According to media reports, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will book 10,000 tickets for the film ‘Adipurush’ for poor children. Yes, you read right. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​revealed about Ranbir’s gift for children. He wrote on Twitter, Ranbir Kapoor will book 10,000 tickets for ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged orphans. Let us tell you that the movie has recently got a U-certificate from the censor board.

Please tell that during the screening of the film, one seat will remain vacant in each cinema. The team of the film Adipurush believes that ‘wherever Ramayana is recited. Lord Hanuman appears there. This is our belief. And honoring this belief, Prabhas’ Ram-starrer Adipurush will be screened in every single cinema hall. One seat will be specially reserved for Hanuman ji.