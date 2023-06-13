Adipurush Advance Bookings: Prabhas’ film will create history at the box office, strong earnings in advance booking

Adipurush Advance Bookings: South Superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Adipurush Finaly is all set to release in theaters on June 16. In this movie directed by Om Raut, Prabhas will be seen in the role of Raghav and Kriti Janaki. Advance booking of the film has started and fans are already booking tickets. According to media reports, about 1.13 lakh tickets for Prabhas’ film have been sold so far, of which 62,000 tickets were sold on the first day. These figures show that if the pace continues, then the opening of Hindi version of Adipurush can be more than Rs 20 crores.

Advance booking of Adipurush

PVR and INOX lead for Adipurush (Hindi) with 90,000 tickets sold for the weekend, while Cinepolis has sold around 23,000 tickets. On the first day, Adipurush has sold 49,000 tickets at PVR and INOX and 13,000 tickets at Cinepolis. These are encouraging numbers for the Om Raut directorial. Talking about all India advance booking, Adipurush has sold around 1.7 lakh tickets across three chains for the weekend in Hyderabad. Although there are still 3 days left for the film to release, Adipurush is an expensive film with a budget of around Rs 500 crore.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scNmYjoR-qM)

Ranbir Kapoor bought so many thousand tickets

According to media reports, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor will book 10,000 tickets for the film ‘Adipurush’ for poor children. Yes, you read right. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​revealed about Ranbir’s gift for children. He wrote on Twitter, Ranbir Kapoor will book 10,000 tickets for ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged orphans. Let us tell you that the movie has recently got a U-certificate from the censor board. Please tell that during the screening of the film, one seat will remain vacant in each cinema. The team of the film Adipurush believes that ‘wherever Ramayana is recited. Lord Hanuman appears there. This is our belief. And honoring this belief, Prabhas’ Ram-starrer Adipurush will be screened in every single cinema hall. One seat will be specially reserved for Hanuman ji.

