Adipurush BO Collection Day 8: ‘Adipurush’ reached the verge of dying at the box office, earned so many crores on the 8th day

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh starrer Adipurush successfully completed one week in theatres. The film earned a bang on the opening day. However, later as some scenes of the film were leaked, it got embroiled in controversies. Many users demanded a ban on Adipurush after listening to the dialogues. The effect of these was directly seen at the box office. With each passing day, the collections of Adipurush are showing a decline. There are hardly any fans in theatres.

Adipurush box office collection

Adipurush is a 3D film, which was released in theaters on 16th June in multiple languages. Made in a budget of 500 crores, the film has so far crossed the figure of 400 crores worldwide. Where the film earned 86.75 crores on the opening day. It collected 65.25 crores on the second day, 69.10 crores on the third day, 16 crores on the fourth day, 10.80 crores on the fifth day, 7.50 crores on the sixth day, 5.50 crores on the seventh day. Now on Friday the film earned only Rs 3.25 crore. After this, the total box office collection of Adipurush has gone up to Rs 263.15 crore.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is a mythological story based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Sunny Singh and Devdutt Nage are playing supporting roles in the film. There have been demands for a ban against Adipurush, where several organizations have claimed that the film has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Now Nepal has started screening Hindi films except Adipurush. Let us tell you that due to a dialogue of Adipurush, in which Sita is mentioned as the “daughter of India”, all Hindi films were banned, which was announced by the mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah.

