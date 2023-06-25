Adipurush BO Collection Day 9: The condition of ‘Adipurush’ deteriorated at the box office, the film’s 9th day’s earnings disappointed

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush started with a bang on the opening day, but gradually its earnings started declining. It has been nine days since the release of the film and on Saturday the movie did not earn much. There was a lot of controversy regarding the dialogue of the film and after that people started demanding to boycott the film. Let’s tell how much the movie collected on the ninth day.

How much did Adipurush earn on the ninth day?

Adipurush released in theaters on 16 June. From critics to the audience, many expressed disappointment over the film’s dialogues such as ‘Marega Beta’, ‘Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya’ and ‘Jalegi Tere Baap Ki’. Although some of those dialogues were changed. According to media reports, the movie collected 5.25 crores on the ninth day. So far the total earning has been Rs 268.55 crore.

Know day wise collection of Adipurush

Adipurush earned 86.75 crores on the opening day. It collected 65.25 crores on the second day, 69.10 crores on the third day, 16 crores on the fourth day, 10.80 crores on the fifth day, 7.50 crores on the sixth day, 5.50 crores on the seventh day. Now on Friday the film earned only Rs 3.25 crore. Please inform that it stars Sunny Singh, Devdutt Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, Siddhant Karnik and Tejaswini Pandit.

Ajay Devgan got this role

Saif Ali Khan may be seen in the role of Ravana in Adipurush, but the first choice of the makers was Ajay Devgan. According to the report of dnaindia, Om Raut wanted to give this role to Ajay and not to Saif. The makers approached the actor but he refused to play the role of Ravana. If reports are to be believed, Ajay said no to this role due to his busy schedule.