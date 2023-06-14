Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas’ film will break the record on the very first day, know the opening day collection

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: South superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush is finally all set to hit the theaters on June 16. The film is inspired by the epic Ramayana and will see Prabhas as Raghav (based on Ram), Kriti as Janaki (based on Sita) and Saif as Ravana. It is directed by Om Raut, who previously directed the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush can earn this much on the first day

Adipurush has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Along with these languages, it has also been dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It has been given a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours 59 minutes. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the estimated opening of Adipurush in Hindi is likely to be between 25 to 30 crores. According to the same report, the number of tickets sold for the Hindi version on the opening day so far across the three major multiplex chains INOX, PVR and Cinepolis is 1.13 lakh. It is only after Pathan this year.

Adipurush will be released on so many screens

Adipurush is likely to be the biggest release of the year. As of now, it is expected to release in at least 4,000 screens in Hindi and 6,200 screens across all languages. While the film is being released in 2D and 3D. Regarding the film, Kriti said that she cannot imagine anyone other than Prabhas playing the role of Raghav (Ram) in Adipurush, as the actor has a calm demeanor and excellent acting skills. The budget of Adipurush was in the news a lot. Initially, the budget of the film was pegged at Rs 400 crore. Since the makers had to do more work on VFX after the teaser. After which its budget became 500 crores.

