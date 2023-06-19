Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 3: The film got the benefit of Sunday holiday, the third day was great

Adipurush box office collection Day 3: Prabhas’ much awaited film Adipurush is performing tremendously in theatres. Even after so many controversies, there has not been much decrease in the earnings of the movie. Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s movie is holding the box office. On Sunday, June 18, the film did a great business in theatres. The film collected Rs 86.75 crore on the opening day. Now the collection of the third day has come to the fore.

Adipurush’s third day earnings

Om Raut’s film Adipurush was released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. According to media reports, it earned around Rs 67 crore on the third day. The movie did a business of Rs 86.75 crore on the first day and Rs 65.25 crore on the second day. These are preliminary figures and there may be slight variations. The total earning of three days is around Rs 219 crore.

worldwide earning

Film production company T-Series said that the film ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut earned Rs 100 crore on the second day of its release. In a statement released on Twitter, the company said, “Adipurush is winning hearts of the audience across the world with a bumper opening of Rs 140 crore on Day 1 and Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 2.” In two days the film has earned a total of Rs 240 crores.”

Controversial dialogues of Adipurush will be changed, Manoj Muntashir tweeted and said- I am not Sanatan-traitor… Read full post

Adipurush’s dialogues will be changed

Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues of Adipurush, wrote on Twitter last day, I and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you, and this week they will be in the film. will be included. May Shri Ram bless you all!

Adipurush box office collection Day 3