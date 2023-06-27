Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas’s Adipurush flopped at the box office, the audience was negligible in the theater

Adipurush box office collection Day 11: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is going through a rough patch at the box office. After a stupendous opening, the film is struggling to woo the audience. The makers have reduced the ticket prices (Rs 112 per ticket), yet the audience is not reaching the theatre. On June 26, Adipurush recorded the lowest collection ever. It looks like the film will slowly go out of theaters.

Adipurush box office collection

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush released in theaters on 16 June. The film came out in five languages ​​amid huge expectations and celebrations. It has earned more than Rs 300 crore in just three days. After the opening weekend, its collection saw a gradual decline. On Monday, June 26, the film registered its lowest ever collection and initial reports suggest that the film earned around Rs 1.75 crore in India. After which the total collection of Prabhas’ film became Rs 277.50 crore in 11 days. The film recorded 8.06 percent occupancy in Hindi.

all about adipurush

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological action film based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. The film, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. The film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. While Prabhas played the role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan were seen as Janaki and Lankesh. Sunny Singh and Devdutt Nage were also part of the supporting cast.

