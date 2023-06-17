‘Adipurush’ broke the record on the first day

After a long wait, the film ‘Adipurush’ finally released on Friday, 16 June. The film was released on more than 6200 screens in five languages ​​Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film was released on around 4000 screens in Hindi language alone. That’s why everyone’s eyes are on the first day’s earnings of this film.

Everyone will be surprised to know the first day box office collection of ‘Adipurush’. The film has created many records on the first day. According to Sanilk report, ‘Adipurush’ has earned 90 crores on the first day. It is said that the film ‘Adipurush’ has earned 45 crores in Hindi alone.

According to the reports, if we talk about the worldwide collection of the opening day, then it is said to reach beyond 150 crores. At the same time, this film is the highest grossing film in Hindi speaking states. Apart from this, the film has also earned well in other South languages. In such a situation, trade analysts are of the opinion that Prabhas’ film will earn a bang this weekend.

Made in a budget of 500 crores, the film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. But it is being said that the film will do well in the weekend. The reason is that apart from ‘Adipurush’ no other film has been released this week.