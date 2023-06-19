Adipurush Controversy: Demonstration of farmers against ‘Adipurush’ in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav taunts

Lucknow: Protests are intensifying in UP regarding the film ‘Adipurush’ made on Maryada Purushottam Shriram. While Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, party general secretaries Shivpal Yadav and Swami Prasad Maurya have taken sarcasm about this, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical) protested against Manoj Muntashir, director and dialogue writer of Adipurush, on Monday in Lucknow. The organization demanded an immediate stop of the film’s screening in all cinema halls.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the film Adipurush on Monday. He said that those who are playing with the faith of the people by making arbitrary films with agenda, with the money of political masters, their ‘political-character’ certificate should be checked before giving the certificate of the censor board. He said whether the censor board has become Dhritarashtra?

Senior SP leader and National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said that efforts are being made to compress the great and inspiring characters of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram and his story through cinema with cheap and superficial dialogues. He said that crores of Sanatani believers are hurt, the so-called Sanatani BJP should apologize to the country for this act. Don’t do this work, don’t defame the name of Ram!

A protest was held in the capital Lucknow on Monday against Adipurush’s director and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Apolitical) demanded immediate stop of the film’s exhibition in all cinema halls.

State President of Bhakiyu (Apolitical) Chaudhary Harinam Singh said that Ramayana is the most religious book of Hinduism, to which everyone’s feelings and faith are attached. The film’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and director Om Raut campaigned by saying that they were making the film Adipurush on Ramayana.

Chaudhary Harinam Singh said that everyone was waiting for the film Adipurush. But, after the release, it came to know that our adorable Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Bajrang Bali have been completely humiliated in this. In its dialogue, low level language has been used from the mouth of Bajrang Bali. Along with this, he has been humiliated.

He demanded that the film’s exhibition be stopped in all theatres. He said that if this does not happen, Bhakiyu will be bound to protest across the country. Bharatiya Kisan Union also gave a memorandum in Hazratganj Kotwali against Adipurush.

Earlier, SP’s National General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya targeted the film. He said that in the film Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut, through the medium of all the characters of Ramayana like Maryada Purushottam Ram, Prakand Maharathi and scholar Ravana, obedient brother Laxman and obedient devotee, servant and ambassador Hanuman, used the language of unlimited levelless goons, mawalis and taporis. He has ridiculed by saying.

He said that the way the decorum has been lowered, has it not insulted the contractors of Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma? If this happens, then in which rat’s hole have saints, saints and contractors of religion entered into the language of terrorists, who are planning to kill me, behead me, cut off my head with a sword, cut off my tongue, cut off my nose, ears and hands till tomorrow? Were eager for. He said that why the speech of such people is closed today? Not because Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut belong to the upper caste.

Swami Prasad Maurya said that I had not even commented on any religion or worship. We had only demanded to modify and ban the part of Manas in which Tulsidas was seen suffering from caste frustration, in which the castes coming in the Shudra varna and all the women of the country were being beaten, tortured, humiliated and humiliated. It was said to be called lowly, to make an agreement with the lowest and to humiliate. Swami Prasad Maurya said that he had only talked about paving the way for the respect of these people by getting rid of such cattle.

