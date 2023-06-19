‘Adipurush’ Controversy: ‘Maryada Purushottam Ram gradually turned into Warrior Ram’, Congress taunts BJP

Amid protests against the film ‘Adipurush’, the phase of political rhetoric continues. The latest statement has come in front of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. They have said that understand the chronology, first they gradually made Maryada Purushottam Ram the warrior Ram. Hanuman ji is the symbol of knowledge, devotion and power, he was made an angry bird, and the third chronology is that the people of Bajrang Dal speak Those words are being invoked by Lord Bajrangbali, this is his chronology… Now when the public has stood against it, then it is said that it should be banned.

Here, on the film ‘Adipurush’ controversy, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that Ramayana and Mahabharata serials were filmed during the time of Congress. Congress had kept the reality of Ramayana and Mahabharata at that time. BJP itself says that it is a Hindu government, so BJP has committed the sin of making Hanuman ji make such statements like Tapori…This is BJP’s fault, they should apologize and this film (Adipurush) should be banned .

Samajwadi Party’s reaction

Samajwadi Party has also given its response on the film ‘Adipurush’ controversy. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP over the film ‘Adipurush’, but he did not name the film. He tweeted that those who are playing with the faith of people by making arbitrary films with their agenda, with the money of political bosses, the censor board needed to see their ‘political-character’ certificate before giving certificate to their films. Has the Censor Board become Dhritarashtra?

Why is there criticism

Let us tell you that in this film ‘Adipurush’ produced by T-Series, Retrofiles and UV Creations Prabhas – Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon – Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan – Lankesh (Raavan), Sunny Singh – Shesh (Laxman) ) and Devdutt is seen in the role of Nag-Bajrang (Hanuman). The big budget film directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series is being criticized on social media for its poor dialogues.

Those who are playing with the faith of the people by making arbitrary films with agenda, with the money of political masters, their ‘political-character’ certificate should be checked before giving the certificate of the censor board to their films. Has the censor board become Dhritarashtra?

