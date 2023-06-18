Adipurush Controversy: Nepal took big action, Indian film will not be shown in Kathmandu after today

film on shriram Lone man But new controversies are constantly arising. Now Nepal has also objected to this film and Indian films have been banned in Kathmandu. of Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah announced on their social media that no Indian film will be screened in the Kathmandu Metropolitan Area and all cinema halls have been informed about this ban.

There is objection to the dialogue regarding Sita

A day before the release of the film Adipurush, the mayor had given three days to remove the statement ‘Sita is the daughter of India’. The mayor also threatened to ban all Indian films if the dialogue was not edited within three days. On Friday, Adipurush did not release in Kathmandu, while reports claimed that the makers have agreed to edit the dialogues.

Mayor objected

This mayor of Kathmandu has demanded that there is a need to revise the dialogue not only for Nepal but also for India. Balen Shah said on Sunday that all Indian films will be banned in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City until the “objectionable” part of the film is removed. Nepal’s Board of Film Certification said that the film would be allowed to be screened in theaters only after changing the dialogue that says “Sita is the daughter of India”.

given ultimatum

Balen Shah wrote that in the Indian film ‘Adipurush’, there is a dialogue claiming Janaki to be the daughter of India. It is objectionable and we had given an ultimatum of three days (to the makers) to fix it. There is no doubt that it is the duty of every government. If the film is shown as it is, it seems that Nepal’s nationalism, cultural unity and national identity will be seriously damaged and irreparable damage will be done.