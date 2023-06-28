Adipurush: Deputy Solicitor General will give information today in Lucknow bench of High Court, makers have been reprimanded

Lucknow: A hearing will be held on Wednesday in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court regarding the film ‘Adipurush’. Commenting strongly on the screening of the film, the High Court has raised questions on its release.

In this matter, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey will inform the court on Wednesday after receiving instructions from the Central Government and the Censor Board. In this, he will give information that what action can be taken in the matter at his level.

Earlier, during the hearing on two PILs, the Lucknow bench of the High Court made strong remarks on Tuesday. The court said during the hearing that Hindu is tolerant and every time his tolerance is tested. If they are civilized then is it right to suppress them?

The High Court said that it is good that the present dispute is about such a religion, whose followers have not harmed the public order. We should be thankful to them. Some people had gone to close the cinema hall. But, he too only got the hall closed. They could have done more.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shriprakash Singh made these comments on an application to make the film’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir alias Manoj Shukla a respondent in the case. Along with this, the High Court has ordered to issue notice by making dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir a party.

Commenting on the disclaimer shown in the film, the High Court said during the hearing that you show Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman, Ravana and Lanka and put a disclaimer that this is not Ramayana, have you considered the countrymen to be fools.

The bench passed this order on the petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan. In Kuldeep Tiwari’s petition, a ban has been sought on the release of the film citing all the objectionable scenes and dialogues, while Naveen Dhawan has demanded cancellation of the certificate issued by the censor board along with a ban on the release. Is.

During the debate, the advocates of the petitioners argued that the provisions of the Cinematograph Act and the guidelines made under the said law were not followed by the Censor Board. It was said that due to the wrong facts shown in the film, Nepal has banned not only this film but all Hindi films. During this, from hurting the sentiments of Hindus due to the film to spoiling relations with friendly countries, it was also mentioned.

There is to be a re-hearing in this matter on Wednesday, in which the Deputy Solicitor General has been asked to take instructions from the Central Government and the Censor Board and inform what action they can take in the matter.

