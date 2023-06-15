Adipurush OTT Release: When and where can Prabhas’s ‘Adipurush’ be seen on OTT, the makers made a strong deal of so many crores!

Adipurush OTT Release: Only one day is left for the release of South Superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer film ‘Adipurush’. The movie is all set to release in theaters on 16th June. It is now reported that the film will be released on the OTT platform 52 days after the theatrical release. If reports are to be believed, the makers have signed a deal of around Rs 250 crore for this.

How much will Adipurush earn on the first day?

Adipurush can collect between 25 to 30 crores on the opening day. There is a lot of craze about the movie directed by Om Raut. Now even before the release of the movie, the information about its OTT release has come to the fore. If media reports are to be believed, the makers have sold the OTT rights of the film. That is, now this film will earn on the OTT platform after earning in theaters.

The deal is worth so many crores.

According to reports, the makers have signed a Rs 250 crore deal with OTT platform Amazon Prime Video for the film ‘Adipurush’. After 52 days, if you have a subscription to Amazon, then you can watch it for free. At the same time, the film has earned a whopping Rs 432 crore from the sale of music, satellite and other digital rights. The budget of the film is 500 crores.

Adipurush will be released on so many screens



Adipurush is likely to be the biggest release of the year. As of now, it is expected to release in at least 4,000 screens in Hindi and 6,200 screens across all languages. While the film is being released in 2D and 3D. Regarding the film, Kriti said that she cannot imagine anyone other than Prabhas playing the role of Raghav (Ram) in Adipurush, as the actor has a calm demeanor and excellent acting skills.