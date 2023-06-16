Adipurush Release: Adipurush rocked Lucknow, seat left for Hanumanji in UP theaters

Lucknow, The film Adipurush, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been released in theaters of UP today, Friday, 16 June 2023. With the release of the film Adipurush, Twitter has become viral. People are liking Adipurush a lot. In this film, Prabhas is in the role of Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon is in the role of Janaki. A seat was left for Hanumanji in the theaters of all the districts including Lucknow, the capital of UP. Many people have shared the picture of the seat on social media. Somewhere the picture of Hanuman ji and somewhere cloth and flowers are seen in it. A video is also going viral, in which a monkey has entered the cinema hall. Let us tell you that before the release of the movie, the makers had announced that a seat in every theater would be reserved for Hanumanji.

Seat left for Hanumanji in theaters

Director Om Raut is very emotional about the movie. He announced at the trailer launch event in Tirupati on June 9 that one seat in every theater would be kept vacant for Hanumanji. He cried while saying this. Om Raut had said that wherever Ramayana is recited, Lord Hanuman definitely reaches there. This is our belief. That’s why not a single seat will be sold in every theatres. This will be for Hanumanji. Now the pictures of Hanumanji’s seat from cinema halls are going viral. The response of the audience regarding the film has also started appearing on social media.

Monkey reached the theatre, slogans of Jai Shri Ram were raised in the theatres.

A video is becoming very viral on social media. In which a monkey comes inside the theater during the screening of Adipurush. The monkey goes back after looking at the screen for a while. On seeing the monkey, people start clapping and whistling inside the theatre. Let us tell you that the monkey is considered to be the form of Hanuman ji in Hinduism. Adipurush is trending on social media. After watching the film, people are also sharing their experiences. Theaters are resounding with the slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

