adipurush sunny singh who played laxman role breaks silence on working with prabhas says ab wo mere liye slt | Sunny Singh broke his silence on working with Prabhas in Adipurush, said

Adipurush has been released on more than 6000 screens across the world and out of these around 4000 screens are in India. Trade experts have predicted a bumper opening of Rs 40 to 50 crores on the first day of the film’s release on June 16. However, the film got leaked online just hours after its release. According to the report, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s film is available in HD print on Filmyzilla, 123movies, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movierulz, Telegram, Tamilrockers. The film is available for free download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p and HD on some portals like 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap and Tamilrockers.