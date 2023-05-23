Aditya Singh Rajput: Aditya Singh left behind so much wealth, was seen in this film with Ajay Devgan-Kajol

Reality show Splitsvilla 9 fame actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput is no more in this world. The actor said goodbye to this world at the age of 32. He was found dead in the bathroom of his apartment, according to Mumbai Police investigation and postmortem is still in process. According to media reports, the reason for his death is believed to be drug overdose.

Aditya Singh Rajput’s family is from Uttarakhand, he was born in Delhi. She started her modeling career at the age of 17. Initially, the actor shifted to Mumbai and started living with his mother. He appeared in various TV commercials before venturing into TV series and films. Aditya has worked in films like ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara’ and ‘You Me Aur Hum’. Aditya appeared as Aman Mehra in Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s debut film, U Me Aur Hum. Apart from films, Aditya had an important role in the famous TV drama CIA (CAMBALA Investigation Agency). He rose to prominence in 2016 after appearing on MTV’s reality show Splitsvilla 9. According to the ABP report, his total assets were Rs 41 crore.

Varun Sood tweeted

Varun Sood and Aditya Singh Rajput were co-contestants in Splitsvilla 9, the actor wrote an emotional note knowing the news of Aditya’s death. He wrote, “Just heard the news about Aditya Singh Rajput…it really shook me. I know I am not in touch with anyone from MTV except a few…but I hope that everyone is safe and sound…”

