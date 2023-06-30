Adivasi Sengal campaign showed its strength in the brigade, demanded for tribal rights

Kolkata, Amar Shakti: Adivasi Sengal Abhiyan (ASA) raised its voice in support of various demands, including recognition of the Sarna Dharma Code, by holding a public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground in the metropolis. Under the ‘Kolkata Chalo’ campaign, a large number of supporters came from other districts of the state, as well as from other states like Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Supporters from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh had also reached the meeting. In the Adivasi Sengal Abhiyan, the demand of the people was that Jharkhand’s Marang Buru (Parasnath mountain) should be freed from the Jains. All Jharkhandi tribals of Assam and Andaman should be given ST status.

Adivasi supporters going to public meeting at Brigade Parade Ground

Santhali language should be recognized as the first official language of Jharkhand

Apart from this, Santhali language should be recognized as the first official language (official language) of Jharkhand. Apart from this, the Forest Rights Act of 2006 should be ensured. There was a demand for reforms in the Tribal Self-Rule System (TSRS). Along with this, opposition was also expressed to the recognition of ST status of Kurmis. National President of Adivasi Sengal Abhiyan Salkhan Murmu said on the occasion that about 13 crore tribals of India will get true freedom only when the tribal rights given in the Indian Constitution are implemented.

National President Salkhan Murmu

It is necessary to create a new tribal society: Salkhan Murmu

Only then they will get social, religious, political freedom. He said that in the 2011 census, the number of nature-worshipping tribals had written Sarna Dharma in the number of about 50 lakhs and those who wrote Jainism were about 44 lakhs. Then why have the tribals been denied the recognition of the Sarna Dharma Code till now? He said that it is necessary to create a new tribal society.

‘Kolkata Chalo’ campaign

Neither support nor opposition to Uniform Civil Code

Drug addiction, superstition, witchcraft etc. prevailing in every tribal village-society have to be ended. For this, democratic and constitutional reforms in tribal self-rule system or tribal self-rule system are also necessary, so that instead of the hereditary appointment of Majhi Pargana, Manki Munda etc. By removing the bad practices, we can create a progressive society. He said that in the case of Uniform Civil Code, the Adivasi Sengal campaign is neither in support nor in opposition. He is a supporter of the constitution. Will take final decision on time. For the time being, they want the Sarna Dharma (nature worship) code.

Crowds of tribals gathered in ‘Kolkata Chalo’ campaign Shatrughan Sinha reached Bengal to campaign for panchayat elections, said- Mamta Banerjee will become the next Prime Minister of the country