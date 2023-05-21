Administrative preparations in full swing for President Draupadi Murmu’s arrival in Deoghar, this route in Red Zone

President Draupadi Murmu News: In view of the proposed Deoghar tour program of President Draupadi Murmu on May 24, the radius of two kilometers from the airport to Circuit House and Baba Mandir has been temporarily declared as red zone for two days. In this regard, issuing an order from the SP Public Relations Cell, it has been said that no person can fly drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) in the Red Zone area for two days on May 23 and 24 without the permission of the competent authority. Will not be able to use. It has been said that on May 24, President Draupadi Murmu’s Deoghar tour program is proposed. Pandey Mod, Kunda Mod, Tower Chowk, Baidyanath Temple and Parishadan, including Deoghar Airport, have been temporarily declared red zone for two days, 23 and 24 May, regarding the President’s tour program. It has been said to take legal action against those who do not follow the ban.

Corporation’s team engaged in cleaning around the temple

The entire district administration under the leadership of DC Manju Nath Bhajantri is engaged in welcoming President Draupadi Murmu. For the last four days, special attention is being paid to water, electricity and cleanliness in the route line. The Municipal Corporation is specially engaged in cleaning work from the temple to the Peepal tree located at Pt BN Jha. The whole team is engaged under the leadership of senior cleaning inspector Ajay Kumar.

Investigation started in the lodges and hotels of the city

Regarding the proposed Deoghar program of the President, the city police station conducted a checking campaign in various hotels and residential lodges of the city. At the same time, anti-crime checking campaign was also conducted till late evening at five square-intersections of the city. The stay of people with suspicious activities in the hotels was checked. In the anti-crime checking, the body and trunk of the drivers and passengers were searched. This campaign was run under the leadership of station in-charge Kumar Abhishek. It was informed that several hotels of Ramratan Bakshi Road including Jatahi Mod were checked. Along with this, anti-crime checking was done in Rai and Company Chowk including Tower Chowk, Tiwari Chowk, Bajla Chowk, VIP Chowk, Sivagangai area. Apart from the station in-charge, SI Avinash Gautam, Suman Kumar, ASI Jamshed Alam and the police force were involved in this checking campaign.

The city commissioner took stock of the preparations by visiting

Regarding the arrival of the President in Deoghar, Municipal Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal along with the team took stock of the preparations in the corporation area. They went from corporation office to Hadhadiya Pul, Pt. From there again went to Kunda via Purandaha. During this, ballast was found kept on the road near Purandaha. Due to this, he was ordered to remove the ballast late in the evening, otherwise the corporation’s team warned him to confiscate the ballast on Sunday. City Manager Satish Das, Senior Cleaning Inspector Ajay Kumar Pandit, Ward Jamadar Manish Bhardwaj, Roshan etc were present on the occasion.

Police foiled the plans of Maoists in West Singhbhum, recovered three cane bombs

municipal corporation putting dustbin

Preparations are being made by the Municipal Corporation on the arrival of President Draupadi Murmu in Deoghar. On behalf of the corporation, dustbins are being installed on the arrival route of the President from Kunda to the Parliament. Municipal commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal said that cleaning works are being done under the leadership of senior cleaning inspector Ajay Kumar. All 50 dustbins will be placed on the roadside by Sunday evening.

Recovery of 27 thousand fine from the encroachers by campaigning

Regarding the arrival of President Draupadi Murmu in Deoghar, the Municipal Corporation launched an encroachment removal campaign on Saturday to make the traffic smooth. On Saturday, a campaign was conducted from Sarwan Road to Purandaha via Bajla Chowk. Under the leadership of nodal officer Prakash Mishra, the campaign was conducted with the corporation’s road coolie, corporation’s sweeper, police force, corporation tractor and JCB. During this, action was taken against those keeping shop, shed, stone, brick and sand encroaching on the road. The nodal officer said that a fine of Rs 27,000 was collected from the encroachers. They were warned to confiscate the goods in case of further encroachment. City Manager Satish Das, Tax Collector Dinesh Dev, Lalan Kumar, Road Sarkar Kanhaiya Kumar, a company police force etc were present on the occasion.

Encroachment removed from Pandey shop till Kunda turn

Encroachment was removed from the Airport Road on Saturday regarding the arrival of the President. Under the leadership of Mohanpur CO Vaibhav Kumar Singh, the encroachment was removed from the places falling in Mohanpur area. During this, many slums and shops were removed from the roadside near Pandey shop turn. Many huts and gumtis were also removed at Kunda Mor. During this, CI Keshav Chaudhary, Revenue Sub-Inspector Kamdev Prasad etc. were there.