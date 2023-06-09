Admission Alert: ITI admission process starts in UP, apply online on SCVT website

Lucknow: The admission process has started for the session 2023-2024 in state and private ITIs of UP. For admission one has to apply online on the website of SCVT. The process of online application has started from 09 June 2023. Which will run till 12:00 pm on 03 July 2023.

Online Application on SCVT website

Special Secretary and Executive Director of Vocational Education and Skill Development Department Abhishek Singh said that the online application is available on the website of SCVT. Candidates can print or download the statement completely or any part as per requirement. Candidates can also rectify mistakes in the entries made in the online application. For this, 02 days (48 hours) time will be given.

You can get information from the help desk

The Special Secretary said that Rs.250 for General/Backward Classes and Rs.150 for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes has been fixed as admission registration fee. For any problem related to admission, help desk number 0522-4150500, 7897992063, telephone number 0522-4047658, 9628372929 of State Vocational Training Council Uttar Pradesh Aliganj Lucknow can be contacted.