Admission Alert: The first selection list of graduate will be released tomorrow, this mistake will end the admission claim

The first selection list for enrollment in BRA Bihar University for the undergraduate session 2023-27 will be released on June 16. The students whose name will be included in this list will have to enroll in the concerned college. Those students who do not enroll, their claim for the second list will be lost. The process of enrollment in colleges will be completed from June 17 to 24. A plan has been prepared by the university to complete the enrollment process as per the schedule. The option of 10 colleges has been taken from the candidates at the time of application itself, so that the merit of the college in which the place is available in the concerned subject can be allotted. However, in the choice of the subject, this time there was an option to choose one subject of Honors, while earlier the option of three subjects was taken. University officials say that the schedule fixed for enrollment in graduation will be strictly followed. After completing the process of enrollment by June 30, classes for the first semester will be started from July 3.

Second list will be released on June 26, nomination will be till 30

It has been said by the university that maximum number of candidates will be included in the first selection list itself. One can be allotted in the college from 1st to 10th option. After the completion of enrollment on the basis of the first selection list on June 24, all the colleges have to be updated on the portal by late evening. After this, the second selection list for the seat that will remain vacant will be released on June 26. Students involved in this will be given a chance to enroll from 28 to 30 June.

1.13 lakh applications have come for 115 colleges

Enrollment will be taken in 115 constituent and affiliated colleges of the university. This college is located in Muzaffarpur as well as Vaishali, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts. In the graduation session 2024-27, more than one and a half lakh seats have been fixed, for which one lakh 13 thousand 155 candidates have applied. In this, 94761 have applied for BA, 4765 for B.Com and 13629 for B.Sc.

Enrollment in PG from 19th, class will run from 15th July

The first selection list will be released on June 17 for enrollment in PG session 2022-24. From June 19 to 24, enrollment time has been given for the students included in the first list. And the second selection list will be released on June 28. From June 30 to July 5, the candidates included in this will enroll from June 30 to July 5. PG classes will be conducted from July 15 in the respective departments and colleges. 11456 candidates have applied for PG. In this, 7015 candidates have applied for M, 1368 for MCom and 3073 for MSC.

