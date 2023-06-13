Admission approved for 100 seats in GMCH Purnia, MBBS seats in government medical colleges of Bihar become 1390

Patna. The National Medical Commission (NMC) Delhi on Tuesday allowed the enrollment of 100 MBBS seats from this session in Bihar’s 11th new Government Medical College Hospital, Purnea. With this, now the number of students enrolled in MBBS course in government medical colleges of the state has increased to 1390. In the academic session 2023-24, the state government had given the undertaking to the National Medical Commission (NMC) for enrollment on 100 MBBS seats.

Physical errors were investigated on 13 March 2023

In the acceptance letter sent to the Principal of Purnia Medical College Hospital, NMC has said that the evaluation report of the newly established college on January 17, 2023, was examined by the Permission of Medical Assessment and Rating Board on March 13, 2023 for physical errors. In this, the structure of the college, facility, laboratory, library, hostel, hospital, availability of teachers, experience, publications, their accommodation, tutors, nursing staff and paramedical staff along with all the facilities were inspected.

Permission to enroll 100 MBBS seats

This medical college operates under Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna. Here the undertaking of GMC, Purnia has also been given by the Secretary of Health Department. Based on this, GMC, Purnia is being given permission for 100 MBBS seats for the academic session 2023-24.

Appointment of 80 faculty in 21 departments

In GMC, Purnia, 80 faculty have been appointed in 21 departments. At present there are 1290 MBBS seats in the Government Medical College Hospitals of the state. With the increase of 100 seats in Purnea Medical College, there will be 1390 seats in Government Medical College Hospitals. On the other hand, there are a total of 1170 seats in the private medical college hospitals of the state. In such a situation, medical graduate level education has become possible on a total of 2560 seats in private and government medical college hospitals in the state.

