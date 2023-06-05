Admission process started in HBTU of Kanpur, no change in fees, seats will be reserved for them

Kanpur. Harcourt Butler Technical University has started the admission process for the session 2023-24. The university management has also released the detailed schedule of admission. In this schedule, from the start of registration to the last date of application, detailed information about fees has been given. At the same time, the university has not made any change in the fees for this year as well. Admission will be done in B.Tech, B.Tech lateral entry, MCA, M.Tech, MBA, MSc, PhD and BBA in the university.

Admission on the basis of JE Mains score

Admission will be done in the University for B.Tech from JEE Mains score, B.Tech lateral entry from CUET UG, MCA from Nimset score, GATE score and M.Tech from University’s entrance exam. Similarly, admission to PhD will be done on the basis of entrance test and interview and admission to BBA will be done on the basis of CUET. Vice Chancellor Prof. Samsher told that five percent seats for B.Tech will be reserved for students from other states. Five percent seats will be allotted to students from lateral entry.

Admission to those with 55% in intermediate

Now the students who get 55 percent marks in Intermediate from HBTU will be able to do B.Tech. However, JEE Mains score is mandatory to take admission in B.Tech. The university administration has made a big change from this session. Till now 60% marks in Inter along with JEE Mains was mandatory in HBTU. This change has been implemented from the session 2023-24. In view of the problem of seats and students left vacant last year in HBTU, for the first time intermediate marks have been changed.

SC ST class topper girl students will study for Rs.

In order to increase the interest of girl students towards engineering, SC-ST girl students will be given education in the university for Re 1. Re 1 will be taken from these girl students in all the eight semesters of the four years. This facility will be given to the top 2 students of SC/ST category from each branch. 26 girl students will be selected from 13 branches. A separate list of SC category girl students will be prepared in each branch. Vice Chancellor Professor Shamsher said that this is being done to encourage girl students.

this is the tentative schedule

B.Tech 912 seats registration from June 10 and 1.35 lakh, B.Tech Latral 39 39 registration from 27 June 1.35 lakh fees, 78 seats in MCA registration from 27 June 1.20 lakh fees, M.Tech 196 seats will be registered till 30 June. 80 thousand fees, registration of 240 seats in MBA from July 26, 1.20 lakh fees, 60 seats in BBA, registration till June 30, 80 thousand fees, 114 seats in MSC, registration till June 30, 25 thousand fees and 117 seats in PhD. Registration will be done till June 30, there will be 65 thousand fees.