Admission process started in Patna University, know how many applications came for regular course on the first day...

Patna University (Patna University) the portal was opened for enrollment in graduation from Saturday. This time, enrollment in regular and vocational courses will be taken on the basis of 12th marks in the university. A total of 1398 students have applied for regular courses on the opening of the portal on the first day. On the other hand, 198 students applied for vocational courses on the first day. The portal will remain open till June 5 for the students to apply. After the completion of the application process, students will be enrolled according to the merit list issued on the basis of 12th marks.

burnt effigy of chancellor

Student organization AISF protested on Saturday by burning the effigy of the Chancellor in protest against the implementation of four-year graduate course under CBCS and new education policy. The students reached near the Patna University gate and tried to go inside the university office raising slogans against the four-year course and fee hike. After this the university personnel closed the gate. On the occasion, Patna District President Akshay Kumar while addressing the students said that the four-year graduation course is being implemented forcefully. He said that earlier students were getting three years degree in five years, now four years degree will be obtained in eight years. On the other hand, AISP’s executive district president Taushik Alam said that the new education policy is anti-student. This is a conspiracy to evict the economically weak students from education.

On the occasion, a four-member delegation met Vice-Chancellor Professor Ajay Kumar Singh and demanded to complete it without delay by giving a demand letter. On this occasion, Dean of the University Prof. Anil Kumar said that the four-year undergraduate course has been implemented by the state government. The university administration can do nothing in this. He said that there has been no increase in the fee structure prepared by the university under CBCS. Students like Sushil Umraj, Aman Kumar Lal, Anand Kumar, Vidyanand Paswan, Ashish Barnwal were present on the occasion.