Admission will be done on 582 seats in IIT Patna and 944 seats in NIT, know how many seats in which course

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Has released the counseling schedule for admission to more than 55 thousand seats in 38 Government Funded Institutes (GFTIs) including 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 Triple ITs across the country. Registration and choice filling for counseling will start from 10 am on June 19. Registration and choice filling can be done till 5 pm on June 28.

After the release of the schedule, students are busy in knowing the branches of IITs and NITs. This time admission will be done on 582 seats of IIT Patna and 944 seats of NIT Patna. In both the institutes, 20 percent seats will be reserved for girls under supernumerical. students Eight dual degrees of NIT Patna You can also take admission in the course.

NIT Patna will prepare super specialist

In NIT Patna, the education of super specialists in different fields was started in 2022 itself. Admission will be done in eight dual degree branch in NIT Patna. Separate departments have been created for Data Science and Cyber ​​Security in Computer Science and Engineering. At the same time, a separate department has been created in Electronics and Communication Engineering by including Microelectronics and VLSI System Design course. Power system engineering has been added to electrical engineering. A new department has been created by including Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering in Mechanical Engineering.

Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering are included in Mechanical Engineering. NIT Patna has a plan to prepare specialist by including construction technology and management in civil engineering. Along with this, a new department of Material Science and Engineering and Mathematics and Computing Technology has also been created. In these departments, students can do B.Tech and M.Tech simultaneously by taking admission. As of now, there are six branches of B.Tech in NIT Patna, which include Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology and Mechanical Engineering.

Number of seats in NIT Patna

Branch- Number of seats and supernumerary quota for girls

Civil Engineering 64 (For Bihar) 1

Civil Engineering 63 (Outside Bihar) 1

Computer Science & Engineering 100 (For Bihar)5

Computer Science & Engineering 99 (Outside Bihar) 5

Electrical Engineering 64 (For Bihar) 0

Electrical Engineering 62 (Outside Bihar) 0

Electronics & Communication Engineering 79 (For Bihar)

Electronics & Communication Engineering 89 (Outside Bihar)

Mechanical Engineering 66 (For Bihar)

Mechanical Engineering 65 (Outside Bihar)

Architect 24 (For Bihar)

Architect 23 (Out of Bihar)

These eight can take admission in dual degree

Along with BTech, MTech degree will also be available in five years.

Computer Science & Engineering (Specialist: Data Science) 5 Years: 12 (For Bihar)

Computer Science & Engineering (Specialist: Data Science) 5 Years: 11 (Out of Bihar)

Computer Science & Engineering (Specialist: Cyber ​​Security) 5 Years: 11 (For Bihar)

Computer Science & Engineering (Specialist: Cyber ​​Security) 5 Years: 11 (Out of Bihar)

Electronics & Communication Engineering (Specialist: Microelectronics & VLSI System Design) 11 (For Bihar)

Electronics & Communication Engineering (Specialist: Microelectronics & VLSI System Design) 11 (Outside Bihar)

Electrical Engineering (Specialist: Power System Engineering) 12 (For Bihar)

Electrical Engineering (Specialist: Power System Engineering) 11 (Outside Bihar)

Mechanical Engineering (Specialist: Manufacturing & Industrial Engineering) 12 (For Bihar)

Mechanical Engineering (Specialist: Manufacturing & Industrial Engineering) 11 (Outside Bihar)

Civil Engineering (Specialist: Construction Technology & Management) 5 (For Bihar)

Civil Engineering (Specialist: Construction Technology & Management) 5 (Outside Bihar)

Material Science and Engineering: 5 (for Bihar)

Material Science & Engineering: 5 (Outside Bihar)

Mathematics and Computing Technology: 5 (for Bihar)

Number of seats in IIT Patna

70 seats in Chemical Engineering

70 seats in civil engineering

86 seats in Computer Science

86 seats in Mechanical Engineering

Motological & Materials Engineering 46 seats

86 seats in Electrical & Electronics

50 seats in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

38 seats in Engineering Physics

50 seats in B.Sc in Mathematics and Computing

Note: There are seats attached under supernumerical reserved for girls