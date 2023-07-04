Admission will not be done under mopup round in engineering colleges of Bihar, registration for enrollment till this day

For admission in 38 engineering colleges of Bihar, this time the nomination process will be completed in two rounds only. The Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education has said that there will be no counseling for mop-up round for admission in engineering colleges this year. For this reason, the candidates appearing in JEE Main can register themselves till July 7 by visiting the website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for enrollment in government engineering colleges of the state. In case of non-registration, the candidates appearing in JEE Main 2023 will be deprived of admission in government engineering colleges of the state. Will not get the chance again this year.

One-third seats reserved for women

The official of Science, Technology and Technical Education Department has said that a total of 14359 seats are available in various branches of B.Tech course in 38 engineering colleges of the state. Out of which one-third of the seats are reserved for women candidates. For admission to these seats, the nomination process will be completed through two-stage online counseling by BCECEB. The tuition fee of government engineering colleges is almost zero and the facility of students credit card scheme run by the state government is also available.

Registration for admission now till July 7

Candidates can register for enrollment till July 7. Fees can be deposited till July 8. Corrections in the application form can be done from July 9 to 10. For admission in session 2023-24, admission is to be done on 10,865 seats in 38 engineering colleges. Apart from this, admission will be done on 540 seats in two private colleges of Gaya and Vaishali and 30 seats in LNMU’s Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Women’s Institute of Technology, Darbhanga. Registration fee General, EWS, BC, EBC category students will have to pay Rs 1200 and SC, ST, DQ category students will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 600.

