Advance booking of ‘Adipurush’ is also housefull, film will release on June 16

The film ‘Adipurush’ is currently in limelight. The audience is eagerly waiting for this film. The film will release on June 16. Advance booking of this film is currently in the news. Actor Prabhas Prabhu will play the role of Shriram in the film, while actress Kriti Sanon will play the role of Sita in the film.

According to media reports, for the ‘First Day First Show’ of ‘Adipurush’ in some theatres, the audience will have to pay Rs 2,000 for a ticket. For all the shows of ‘Adipurush’ at PVR Living Room, Lux, Jio World Drive, BKC in Mumbai, viewers will have to buy tickets for Rs 2,000. 1700 is a ticket at INOX, Atria Mall Insignia. The tickets for the first day have been sold out in this theater as well.

Ticket price is very high in Delhi’s PVR. Apart from this, the ticket price for PVR Select City Walk Gold in Delhi is Rs.1800. The first day shows are completely sold out in both these theatres. Also, a single ticket at PVR Gold, Logic City Center in Noida costs Rs 1650.

Some misinformation is being spread regarding the ticket price. A seat has been reserved for Hanuman ji during every show of this film. There is a rumor that the cost of the seat next to the seat reserved for Hanuman ji will be slightly higher, but the T-Series company has commented on this in a tweet that there is nothing like this. The seat adjacent to the seat reserved for Hanuman will also cost the same as other tickets.