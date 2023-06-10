Advertisement issued for the recruitment of 21391 constable posts in Bihar Police, will be able to apply online from June 20

The Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) issued an advertisement on Friday regarding direct appointment against 21391 vacancies for the post of constable in Bihar Police. The process of filling online applications for these posts will start from June 20. According to the advertisement issued by the Chairman of the Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment), the recruitment process for the vacancies of District Police, Bihar Military Police and other units will be held simultaneously. Candidates will get an opportunity to give their preference for the desired units. The priority given by them in order of merit will be considered after getting selected for the appointment.

inter pass compulsory

The educational qualification for the posts of constable has been kept inter pass till August 1, 2022. Along with this, Maulvi certificate issued by Madarsa Board of Bihar State, Shastri (with English) or English (without Acharya) certificate issued by Sanskrit Education Board of Bihar State or any other equivalent educational qualification recognized by the State Government will be valid. All reserved 50% of the vacancies in the unreserved category will be filled from the trained home guards of Bihar.

Youth up to 25 years of general category will be able to apply

For the posts of constable, the minimum age for men and women of general (unreserved) category has been kept at 18 years and maximum age at 25 years. Men up to a maximum of 27 years and women up to 28 years will be eligible to apply in backward and very backward class category. The maximum age limit for male and female and transgender candidates of SC-ST category is 30 years. Age will be calculated on the basis of August 1, 2022. This calculation will be done on the date of birth mentioned in the certificate of matriculation or equivalent examination. Home guards of all categories will get a relaxation of five years in the maximum age limit. 35 percent posts in all categories will be reserved for women. They will get horizontal reservation.

vacancy details

General Category (Unreserved) 8556

EWS 2140

sc 3400

ST 228

MBC 3842

Backward Classes (56 Transgender) 2570

women from backward classes 655