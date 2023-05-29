Advertisement of BPSC teacher appointment soon, education department approves draft, notification issued regarding STET

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: The Education Department has given green signal to the Bihar Public Service Commission for the draft advertisement prepared for the selection of school teachers. Bihar Public Service Commission has also accepted it. According to sources, the Bihar Public Service Commission will issue an advertisement for the selection of school teachers for classes one to twelve in the next day or two.

Decision taken on taking out advertisement in the meeting

On Thursday, a marathon meeting was held between the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department and the top officers of the Bihar Public Service Commission. After the meeting, it became clear that now the advertisement will be removed. The aspects related to advertisement have been agreed upon between the Bihar Public Service Commission and the Education Department.

Notification issued regarding STET and planning

In the subject or group of subjects in which the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) has not been taken in the year 2019 or after, the eligible candidates who have passed the STET in the future, will be given a relaxation of ten years in the maximum age limit. The notification issued by Sanjay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Education Department, has nothing to do with the appointment of the present school teacher. In fact, the Education Department has cleared the confusion of those candidates, whose subjects STET was not conducted in 2019. He was assuming whether he would get the benefit of age relaxation in the next STET or not. To remove this confusion, this notification has been issued.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: B.Ed is not mandatory for computer teacher recruitment, now engineers can also become teachers

Ten years relaxation will also be available in upcoming STET and planning

Earlier, there was a provision in the rules that the eligibility test has not been taken in a particular subject or its group, the trained candidates who have passed the eligibility test of those subject groups will be given a relaxation of ten years in the maximum age limit in the first treatment of appointment. Actually in many subjects STET is going to be held in the coming time. The education department is now considering conducting STET annually. Therefore, this clarification of the Education Department had become necessary.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbiRrco8JyA) )bihar teacher recruitment