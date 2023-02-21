Statements by the US authorities following the Nord Stream attacks shed light on US hostility and dislike for Russian gas pipelines. This was announced on Tuesday, February 21, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, said the adviser to the Secretary General of the world organization, economist Jeffrey Sachs.

Speaking, he mentioned the investigation of sabotage by the American journalist Seymour Hersh – the only report on the incident in the Baltic Sea, Sachs emphasized. Citing anonymous sources, Hersh attributes the decision to blow up Nord Stream to US President Joe Biden. However, in response to the published investigation, the White House calls the journalist’s conclusions false, without adding any additional information or alternative explanations to the refutation.

“American high-ranking officials made statements after the destruction of the Nord Stream, and these statements show US hostility and dislike for this gas pipeline,” Sachs concluded during the meeting.

On February 8, Hersh published his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

After that, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the United States of America was not involved in sabotage on gas pipelines.

Commenting on Hersh’s investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to Norway’s interest in hiding the truth about the blowing up of gas pipelines. As the diplomat noted, Norway in its foreign policy, including relations with Russia, unquestioningly follows the line of the United States and the European Union.

Leaks at the joint venture were discovered on September 26, 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The investigation was taken up by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, in the area of ​​​​responsibility of which the attacks occurred. Russia was not allowed to investigate.