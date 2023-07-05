Aerial firing in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court complex in lawyers’ dispute

New Delhi, 05 July (Hindustan Times). Today there was open firing in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court complex. In a dispute between two groups of lawyers, one group fired in the air. No casualties have been reported in this incident. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained.

Earlier in 2019, there was a clash between lawyers and police over parking at Tis Hazari Court. In this clash, a lawyer was seriously injured due to firing. On September 24, 2021, firing took place in the court room of Rohini Court, in which gangster Jitendra Gogi died on the spot. The incident took place in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh in Court No. 207 of Rohini Court. Gangster Jitendra Gogi was fired upon by two men in lawyer’s uniform. In retaliatory police firing, both the attackers were also killed. In April, a man dressed as a lawyer fired at a woman at Saket Court.

In 2019, shots were fired inside the Saket court and in 2017, an undertrial prisoner was shot dead in the court premises at Rohini court. In 2015, a head constable was killed when four armed criminals opened fire at Karkardooma Court.