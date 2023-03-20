Aeroflot will take passengers of canceled flights out of Sochi on March 20

On March 20, Aeroflot Airlines will take passengers from Sochi whose flights were canceled due to bad weather. This was reported on March 19 on site of the.

It is noted that at the moment the specialists of the information and booking center notify about changes in the schedule and rebook passengers.

Aeroflot canceled flights from Moscow and other Russian regions to Sochi and back earlier in the day. The reason for this decision was unfavorable weather conditions.

On the evening of March 18, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin reported that dozens of people were stuck at the Sochi airport due to disruptions in the operation of airlines caused by thick fog that enveloped the city yesterday.

On the morning of the same day, 24 flights were delayed at Sochi airport due to heavy fog. It was noted that the airport operates according to the actual weather, decisions to land an aircraft or send it to an alternate airfield are made by aircraft commanders.