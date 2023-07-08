Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 142 runs to win ODI series, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 145

opening batsman Rehmanullah Gurbaz And Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 142 runs on Saturday with the help of brilliant centuries to clinch the three-match ODI series. Afghanistan’s openers shared a 256-run partnership to lay the foundation for a mammoth score of 331-9 in Chittagong. Which was a record partnership for the visiting team. The latter work was completed by the bowlers.

Fazalhaq and Mujeeb took 3-3 wickets

Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets for 22 runs and Mujeeb ur Rehman took three wickets for 40 runs. Due to which Afghanistan got Bangladesh all out for 189 runs in the 44th over. With the win, Afghanistan became the second team after world champions England to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the last seven years. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 69 runs for the host team who lost six wickets on the score of 72 at one time. He was the top scorer.

Tamim Iqbal Retirement: Bangladesh captain retired before the World Cup, started crying bitterly after announcing

Bangladesh lost the first ODI by 17 runs

He shared an 87-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Mehdi Hasan. Mujeeb ur Rehman broke this partnership by dismissing Mehdi for 25 runs. Bangladesh, who lost the first match by 17 runs on Wednesday, decided to bowl first after stand-in captain Liton Das won the toss. The hosts struggled to find success on the green surface, and by the time Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Gurbaz lbw, Afghanistan were approaching their previous best score of 306–4 against Bangladesh.

Gurbaj scored 145 runs

Gurbaj, who scored his fourth ODI century, scored 145 runs in 125 balls with the help of 13 fours and eight sixes. A few wickets then fell in quick succession, as Ebadot dismissed Rahmat Shah (two runs), while Mehdi dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi (two runs) and Najibullah Zadran (10 runs). Shakib, Mehdi, Mustafizur and Hasan Mahmood took two wickets each for Bangladesh. Ibrahima was dismissed by Mustafizur after scoring 100 runs in 119 balls.

Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement

Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement in an emotional press conference on Thursday, the day after Bangladesh’s narrow defeat in the series opener. But after persuading the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he returned from retirement. He withdrew his retirement saying that he had been ordered to change his mind. Instead of retirement, he will take a six-week rest and come back for the Asia Cup. The third and last match of the series will be held on July 11 at this ground.