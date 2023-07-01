Africa: 48 people died in a horrific road accident in Kenya, uncontrolled truck crushed hundreds

African country in road accident from Kenya 48 people died There is news of, while more than 30 people are said to be seriously injured. An uncontrolled truck rammed other vehicles and pedestrians at a busy junction in western Kenya, Al Jazeera reported. In which 48 people died.

The accident happened between Kericho and Nakuru cities in Londiani, Kenya

The accident happened on the highway between Kericho and Nakuru cities in Londiani, Kenya on Friday night. “So far, we can confirm the death of 48 people and we suspect that one or two people are still trapped under the truck,” local police commander Geoffrey Mayek said after the accident.

48 killed, 30 seriously injured

According to the Kenya Police, 30 people have been seriously injured and have been taken to different hospitals for treatment. The number of injured may be more. Regional police commander Tom Odera confirmed that the death toll was 48. Local media reports said that the rescue operation is getting delayed due to heavy rains.

truck lost control

Local police commander Geoffrey Mayek said: “We suspect that a truck which was heading towards Kericho lost control and rammed into packed minibuses at the bus stop. Not only this, the truck passed over the minibuses and also injured the passengers and pedestrians standing nearby. We are currently probing the matter.

Maharashtra: 25 bus passengers burnt to death, tragic accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway